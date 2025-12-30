Century Mobile Home Fire Represented By Ninth Red Bulb On Fire Safety Wreath

A fire that destroyed a mobile home south of Century Sunday night is represented by the ninth red bulb during the Escambia County Fire Rescue “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign.

During the month-long campaign, a red bulb is added to five-foot wreaths for each residential or commercial fire with damage. The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Century Boulevard, just south of Elsie Davis Road.

Heavy flames were showing from the mobile home when firefighters arrived on the scene. The homeowner was able to escape the home without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The Century, McDavid, Molino and Walnut Hill stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Jay and Flomaton fire departments, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.