Century Violent Sexual Predator Charged With Felony Registration Violation

December 30, 2025

A 67-year-old violent sexual predator from Century has been arrested for failing to register with the Florida Sexual Offender/Predator Registry.

Anthony Darnell Goldsmith was charged with a felony sexual predator violation for failing to register quarterly. He remains in jail without bond under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Goldsmith was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child in Cook County, IL, in 2005. He was then convicted of two sexual predator registration violations in Escambia County in 2008 and 2011.

He was also convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure for exposing and pleasuring himself at Panera Bread in Pensacola; he received 11 months in the county jail for that offense. In addition, he served a year in state prison for a 2002 aggravated assault case from Escambia County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 