Century Violent Sexual Predator Charged With Felony Registration Violation

A 67-year-old violent sexual predator from Century has been arrested for failing to register with the Florida Sexual Offender/Predator Registry.

Anthony Darnell Goldsmith was charged with a felony sexual predator violation for failing to register quarterly. He remains in jail without bond under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Goldsmith was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child in Cook County, IL, in 2005. He was then convicted of two sexual predator registration violations in Escambia County in 2008 and 2011.

He was also convicted in 2018 of indecent exposure for exposing and pleasuring himself at Panera Bread in Pensacola; he received 11 months in the county jail for that offense. In addition, he served a year in state prison for a 2002 aggravated assault case from Escambia County.