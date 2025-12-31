Former Coastal Alabama Community College President Arrested

The former president of Coastal Alabama Community College was arrested Tuesday.

Craig Pouncey, 67, was charged with multiple counts of use of position for personal gain. He was released on a $30,000 bond, according to Baldwin County Jail records. Exact details on the allegations against have not yet been released.

Pouncey was the Jefferson County (Alabama) School Superintendent and retired as president of Coastal Alabama in 2023.

Coastal Alabama Community College has campus locations in Atmore, Brewton, Bay Minette, Monroeville and other South Alabama towns.