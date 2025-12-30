Sunny And Cold Tuesday, Freezing Again Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.