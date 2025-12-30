Elected Officials To Hold District 5 Q&A Session Next Week

Residents of District 5 will have a direct line to their local leadership next week as ECUA District 5 Representative Kevin Stephens hosts a constituent Q&A session.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the Molino Community Center at 6450-A North Highway 95A.

According to organizers, Stephens will be joined by other elected officials to meet with the public. The session is designed to give District 5 residents an opportunity to get direct assistance and connect with their Escambia County representatives regarding local issues and services.

