Here’s The New Year’s Holiday Closures And Trash Schedule You Need To Know

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

In observance of New Year’s, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administrative Offices

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Normal Escambia County operations will resume Friday, January 2.

TAX COLLECTOR

Escambia County Tax Collector offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 31-Friday, Jan. 2.

PERDIDO LANDFILL

The Perdido Landfill will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Thursday, Jan. 1.

The landfill will reopen with regular hours Friday, Jan. 2.

ECAT

ECAT administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1. Customer service offices will be closed Thursday, Jan. 1.

ECAT will run modified holiday service Wednesday, Dec. 31: The last bus will depart from ECAT at 5:30 p.m. Commuter Route 60 will depart from ECAT at 6 p.m.

FlexTransit will run regular service Wednesday, Dec. 31.

ECAT will not run regular bus service or FlexTranist service Thursday, Jan. 1.

Regular bus service and FlexTransit service will resume Friday, Jan 2.

ESCAMBIA CLERK OF THE COURT

The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 31.

All offices of the Clerk of Court and Comptroller will be closed in observance of New Year’s on Thursday, Jan. 1.

ECUA

ECUA offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday,

Thursday, Dec. 25 collection will be made on Friday, Dec. 26, and Friday’s collections will be on Saturday for all residential and commercial customers.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be closed Thursday, Jan. 1 and Friday, January 2 for the Christmas holiday.

Century trash collection will be on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Wednesday is the normal collection day.

