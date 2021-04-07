Female’s Body Found Along Mobile Highway After Hit And Run Crash

April 7, 2021

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run after a body was found along Mobile Highway just before noon Wednesday.

FHP said the 49-yera old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday on Mobile Highway near Houston Avenue., about one-third of a mile south of Saufley Field Road. The impact of the collision knocked her down into a deep ditch.

FHP believes the vehicle that struck the woman was a blue 2004-2005 Ford Mustang. The vehicle will have damage to the side mirror and headlight on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the crash can call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 