Female’s Body Found Along Mobile Highway After Hit And Run Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run after a body was found along Mobile Highway just before noon Wednesday.

FHP said the 49-yera old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday on Mobile Highway near Houston Avenue., about one-third of a mile south of Saufley Field Road. The impact of the collision knocked her down into a deep ditch.

FHP believes the vehicle that struck the woman was a blue 2004-2005 Ford Mustang. The vehicle will have damage to the side mirror and headlight on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the crash can call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.