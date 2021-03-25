Severe Storms Possible Thursday; Wind Advisory In Effect
March 25, 2021
There is a chance of severe storms through Thursday night in the North Escambia area. A wind advisory is in effect with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
