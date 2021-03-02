New Dollar General Store Planned For Century

A new Dollar General is the works for Century.

The development review process is underway for the new store in the 7000 block of North Century Boulevard, on the west side of the road between Highway 4A and West Hecker Road.

According to plans for the proposed store, it will be 9,291 square feet on about 1.5 acres. It will have 31 total parking space, with entrances from North Century Boulevard and West Hecker Road. The developer has told the town that they will remove 17 trees from the property. They plan to replant those 17 trees at the site, along with five flowering trees and 15 shade trees in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard, just northeast of the planned store.

Plans for store must pass the development review process and a building permit must be issued before construction can begin.

Because it will be located within the Century town limits, the proposed Dollar General on North Century Boulevard will not require a county zoning amendment like a 10,640 square foot store location under consideration in Walnut Hill. RELATED STORY: Dollar General Wants To Build In Walnut Hill. It Would Change The Future Of North Escambia Rural Zoning.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.