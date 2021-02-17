Dollar General Wants To Build In Walnut Hill. It Would Change The Future Of North Escambia Rural Zoning.

Dollar General is considering a location in Walnut Hill, and that could change the future of rural zoning across North Escambia.

Teramore Development currently has three properties under contract at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99A in Walnut Hill, next to Ernest Ward Middle School. One of the parcels includes building built in 1940 as the former of Bryan’s Grocery and Hardware.

The Escambia County future land use category of the property is Rural Community (RC), and is it currently zoned Rural Mixed Use (RMU). The RMU zoning allows commercial buildings up to 6,000 square feet. There is no provision whatsoever to grant any exceptions to construct a larger commercial building.

Teramore wants to the county to make a text amendment to Escambia County code to allow a commercial building up to 11,000 square feet in the RMU zone, with each request for any project over 6,000 square feet requiring individual approval.

If such a text amendment were to be approved by Escambia County, it would allow the construction of not just a Dollar General in Walnut Hill, but any development up to 11,000 square feet anywhere in the RMU zoning category across North Escambia, whether that be Walnut Hill, Bratt, Century outside the town limits, McDavid or Molino.

Buckley Davis of Teramore Development said they want to bring a 10,640 square foot Dollar General Store to the property. Teramore sent letters to 100 residents in the area, inviting them to a recent meeting to gauge community support. About a dozen residents attended the meeting.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Davis told attendees that Dollar General needs over 10,000 square feet for a new concept called “DG Fresh” that offers fresh produce and healthier grocery options. The concept, he said, is Dollar General’s current focus for new stores more rural areas with few food shopping options. Residents said they currently travel 8-12 miles to Atmore or 30-40 miles to Cantonment or Pensacola to shop for food.

Attendees at the Teramore meeting at the Walnut Hill Community Center were generally supportive of the idea of building a larger Dollar General in Walnut Hill, but concerns were expressed about the location next to the school.

The Dollar General parking lot would be accessed from Highway 99A. Residents said it is often difficult at best to see oncoming traffic when drivers pull out from Highway 99A to Highway 97. The speed limit on Highway 97 in the area, outside school zone times, is 45 mph, and the intersection is in a banked curve on the busy state highway.

Retired Walnut Hill pediatrician Cynthia Worrell-White said that outside traffic safety concerns, she has no issue with the proposed Highway 97 Dollar General.

“You’re not really going to an agricultural area in the middle of a field and going to take up good agricultural land. You’re going to a location that has already been a commercial site,” Worrell-White said. “It’s close to that hub of other buildings and EREC (Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s Walnut Hill office) and all. So I think that’s a good choice for those reasons.”

“We’ve got to make sure we keep those safety concerns and keep that intersection safe,” Davis said. “Besides that, I think it’s the perfect location.”

Other residents express concerns about a Walnut Hill Dollar General selling alcohol, but current Escambia County ordinances would prohibit alcohol sales due to the proximity to Ernest Ward Middle School.

Brett Ward, a local agricultural producer, said he was concerned about those yellow Dollar General shopping bags in a rural area. If they blow across Highway 97 into his cotton field and end up in his cotton bales, he said it will cost him money on the cotton market.

“There’s a 16 cent per pound deduction,” he said. “You’ll be hearing from me if that happens.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured top: Walnut Hill resident Helen Ward listens to details about a proposed Dollar General near her home. Pictured top inset: A preliminary site plan for a new Dollar General in Walnut Hill. Pictured second inset: Cynthia Worrell-White. Pictured bottom inset: Buckley Davis of Teramore Development presents a conceptual drawing of a Walnut Hill Dollar General Store. Pictured below: The conceptual drawing and area map. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.