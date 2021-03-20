Low 60s For Saturday, Lows In The Lower 40ss
March 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
