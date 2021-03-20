Low 60s For Saturday, Lows In The Lower 40ss

March 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

