Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Begins In Century

The 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics began in Century Monday morning and continued through Pensacola.

The torch run started at the Florida/Alabama state line Monday morning. Runners from Century Correctional Institution carried the torch from the state line to the Century Chamber of Commerce. An addition leg of the torch run Monday traveled from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to Bartram Park in Pensacola

Statewide, the participating chiefs, officers, sheriffs, deputies, agents and cadets from virtually every branch of federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement, represent a total of over 300 different agencies. Funds are generated through the sale of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and hats, and through various local fundraising events.

Pictured: The 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics Monday morning in Century and Pensacola. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.