Florida Gas Prices Are The Highest Since June 2018, AAA Says

Florida gas prices surged again early last week, jumping another 15 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

The state average is now $2.87 per gallon – the highest daily average price since June 2018. Florida’s average price has increased 67 cents per gallon since starting the year at $2.20. The main reason for that increase has been the price of crude oil, which increased nearly 40% since January 1, AAA said.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.80, the lowest metro average in the state. A low of $2.67 could be found in North Escambia Sunday night at a couple of stations in Cantonment.

“Global and domestic supply and demand continues to be the story behind rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although gas prices normally increase in the spring, the price hike is especially pronounced this year, as global crude supplies tighten and domestic refinery issues lead to reduced gasoline supplies. Unfortunately, the pain at the pump may get a little worse before it gets better. Gasoline futures and wholesale prices rose another 10 cents late last week. The increase is said to be based on optimism that gasoline demand will continue to grow. It’s possible that increase could cause gas prices to rise again this week, dragging the state average even closer to $3 a gallon.”