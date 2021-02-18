Rain Ending, Low 50s Thursday; Freezing Again Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 32. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.