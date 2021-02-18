Rain Ending, Low 50s Thursday; Freezing Again Thursday Night

February 18, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 32. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 