United Way Of West Florida Names New Board Members
January 2, 2021
United Way of West Florida has installed eight new board members.
They are:
Megan Burke of Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Young Professionals
Matt Couch of Clark Partington
DJ Echols of LandrumHR
Johanna Freeman of Underwood Anderson Insurance
Wesley Hall of Escambia County Government
Aaron Jones of ServisFirst Bank
Kim LeDuff of the University of West Florida
Dan Schebler of Santa Rosa County.
Board officers for 2020-2021 are:
Jack Lowrey, chair
Amy Miller of Port of Pensacola, chair-elect
Marla Purvis of Lighthouse Health Plan LLC, secretary
Clare Haenszel of Warren Averett CPAs & Advisors, treasurer
Wes Hudgens of Gulf Power Company, campaign chair.
“Our board members go above and beyond to support UWWF’s work through their volunteerism and financial support,” said Laura P. Gilliam, UWWF president and CEO. “I am proud to work alongside this group of community leaders who are passionate about creating a better tomorrow for every person living in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”
