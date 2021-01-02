United Way Of West Florida Names New Board Members

United Way of West Florida has installed eight new board members.

They are:

Megan Burke of Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Young Professionals

Matt Couch of Clark Partington

DJ Echols of LandrumHR

Johanna Freeman of Underwood Anderson Insurance

Wesley Hall of Escambia County Government

Aaron Jones of ServisFirst Bank

Kim LeDuff of the University of West Florida

Dan Schebler of Santa Rosa County.

Board officers for 2020-2021 are:

Jack Lowrey, chair

Amy Miller of Port of Pensacola, chair-elect

Marla Purvis of Lighthouse Health Plan LLC, secretary

Clare Haenszel of Warren Averett CPAs & Advisors, treasurer

Wes Hudgens of Gulf Power Company, campaign chair.

“Our board members go above and beyond to support UWWF’s work through their volunteerism and financial support,” said Laura P. Gilliam, UWWF president and CEO. “I am proud to work alongside this group of community leaders who are passionate about creating a better tomorrow for every person living in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”