United Way Of West Florida Names New Board Members

January 2, 2021

United Way of West Florida has installed eight new board members.

They are:

Megan Burke of Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Young Professionals
Matt Couch of Clark Partington
DJ Echols of LandrumHR
Johanna Freeman of Underwood Anderson Insurance
Wesley Hall of Escambia County Government
Aaron Jones of ServisFirst Bank
Kim LeDuff of the University of West Florida
Dan Schebler of Santa Rosa County.

Board officers for 2020-2021 are:

Jack Lowrey, chair
Amy Miller of Port of Pensacola, chair-elect
Marla Purvis of Lighthouse Health Plan LLC, secretary
Clare Haenszel of Warren Averett CPAs & Advisors, treasurer
Wes Hudgens of Gulf Power Company, campaign chair.

“Our board members go above and beyond to support UWWF’s work through their volunteerism and financial support,” said Laura P. Gilliam, UWWF president and CEO. “I am proud to work alongside this group of community leaders who are passionate about creating a better tomorrow for every person living in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 