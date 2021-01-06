Three More COVID-19 Deaths, Another 224 Cases Reported In Escambia County

There were 224 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths is Escambia County as reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 23,602 (+224)

Non-Florida residents: 2,544

Total deaths: 387 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 170 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 267 (+19)

Number of tests reported last day: 691

Percent positive reported last day: 22.5%

Percent positive reported last week: 17.8%

Escambia County cases by location*:

Pensacola: 17,297 (+184)

Cantonment: 2,073 (+29)

Century: 1,035 (+7)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 284 (+3)

McDavid: 146 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 42 (+2)

Bellview: 33

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 11 (+1)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 11,876 (+104)

Non-Florida residents: 151

Total deaths: 137 (+7)

Long-term care facility deaths: 28 (+3)

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 570*

Number of tests reported day: 298

Percent positive reported last day: 25.9%

Santa Rosa County cases by location*:

Milton: 5,763 (+25)

Navarre: 2,341 (+27)

Gulf Breeze: 2,107 (+21)

Pace: 909 (+5)

Jay: 342 (+5)

Bagdad: 26

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,392,123

Florida residents: 1,367,778

Deaths: 22,188

Hospitalizations: 63,882*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations as a result, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.

***The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.