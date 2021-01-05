Sunny And Seasonable, High In The Lower 60s
January 5, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
