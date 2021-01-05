Sunny And Seasonable, High In The Lower 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.