Raymond Chavers

Raymond Chavers, 79 of Molino, FL passed away December 30,2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Raymond was born in Century, FL on September 22,1941. He met and married the love of his life, Myra in 1960. They settled in Molino and lived there ever since.

Raymond’s lifelong occupation was building and carpentry. He worked on residential as well as commercial properties and went on to own his own construction company (Dream Builders), until he retired. He was sought after in his profession for his attention to detail. Raymond was quiet but enjoyed a good prank. He loved his grandkids and often spent time with them on nature walks, bringing them interesting bugs, frogs and the occasional snake! He loved to travel including a mission trip to Guatemala where he used his skill repairing the malnutrition center, and of course he could not resist the zip line excursion.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Myra of 49 years, parents Clarence and Nettie Chavers, sister Clara Creamer, and brothers Clarence Chavers Jr and George Chavers.

Raymond leaves behind three children, Ramona (David) Preston, Lisa (John) Weaver and Raymond Chavers Jr, five grandchildren Peyton Chavers, Krista Weaver, Randi Weaver, Ben Preston and Starla Weaver, sister Ann Chavers and brother John Chavers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Words cannot begin to express our gratitude to Hannah Blakely, Sherri Purvis, D’arcy Deview , Becky Mills and Jim Stickle. Thank you for loving our Pop.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Chavers Jr., John Chavers, Randy Chavers, David Preston, Ben Preston and John Weaver.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 4, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 with funeral service at 1:00. Pastor Nathan Brown will officiate. Interment will be at Morgan Cemetery in Molino.