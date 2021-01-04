Photos: A Couple Of New Outdoor Spots To Enjoy A Good Book At The Century Library

Visitors to the Century Branch Library will soon have a couple of new spots to sit and enjoy a good book. A new bench and picnic table have been installed outside the library. There are also sidewalk improvements and an improved bicycle rack are on the way.

The Escambia County Commission approved the improvements last January.

Pictured: Improvements as seen outside the Century Branch Library on Sunday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

