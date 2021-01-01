New Year Brings A New Century Mayor, Two New Council Members

A new year will bring a new Century mayor and two new town council members.

Benjamin Boutwell will be sworn in as mayor, and political newcomers Dynette Lewis and Leonard White will take the oath of office for town council. Incumbent Luis Gomez will also be sworn in for another term.

The swearing ceremony and a regular council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, January 4 at the community center on West Highway 4 at the corner of Industrial Boulevard. A reception will follow.

During the 2020 elections, Boutwell defeated incumbent mayor Henry Hawkins. Lewis defeated incumbent council president Ann Brooks, and White was elected to the seat that held by Boutwell until his resignation to run for mayor. Gomez was automatically reelected without opposition.