New Year Brings A New Century Mayor, Two New Council Members

January 1, 2021

A new year will bring a new Century mayor and two new town council members.

Benjamin Boutwell will be sworn in as mayor, and political newcomers  Dynette Lewis and Leonard White will take the oath of office for town council. Incumbent Luis Gomez will also be sworn in for another term.

The swearing ceremony and a regular council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, January 4 at the community center on West Highway 4 at the corner of Industrial Boulevard. A reception will follow.

During the 2020 elections, Boutwell defeated incumbent mayor Henry Hawkins. Lewis defeated incumbent council president Ann Brooks, and White was elected to the seat that held by Boutwell until his resignation to run for mayor. Gomez was automatically reelected without opposition.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 