Michael Patrick Truitt

On December 30, 2020 Michael Patrick Truitt, 55, went home to be with his Lord. He is survived by Larren, his wife and best friend of 33 years. He is also survived by his children Corey Micheal Truitt with his wife Jessica and their precious children (his grandchildren) Emery, Ryanne, Naomi and Killian. His son Jourdan Alexander Truitt with his wife Rubi and their precious children (his grandchildren) Bryce, Jaxson (Devin’s) Adriel and Logan (and honorary daughter Devin and granddaughter Paisley). He is also survived by his mother Carolyn Vary, and his sister Sonya Snyder. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Scott Truitt.

Mike was an incredible man. He worked as a corrections officer with both the state and county offices for 20 years. He was an inspiration to all who took the time to know him. He was a man of few words but his words were always filled with wisdom and kindness. He eventually held the office of administrative assistant at the county Road Prison. He was fine officer and example to-all, full of integrity. Mike was a gentle quiet man with a heart of love to all those to whom his Lord put in his path. He was a servant. He looked for opportunities to help and serve others. Even in his illness he was trying to figure out ways to help others that were sick as well.

Mike loved to fish. He used a cast net and would catch so many fish at times others would have to run help him pull up his net. He could throw that net and could open it out to a perfect circle. He was the happiest out at the water enjoying Gods creation. He would always marvel like a little child over the shape of a shell or find the cross on a sand dollar and just bask in the beauty of nature.

To all those were blessed to know him personally, he was a true friend and faithful servant. There were special people that he had a God given family relationship with. First, there was his father in law Ted Walker who was more his father than father in law. Then, Br. Don Neese and Mike Neese whom were his brothers in Christ, true friends that were closer than a brother.

More than anything, Mike loved the Lord Jesus and could not do enough to serve Him. He honored the Lord in everything: his marriage and life with Larren. A truly faithful husband, provider, protector and loving friend. He loved her intentionally and unconditionally. There was never a time where he left her unsure or unsettled about his love for her. He proved his love for her by loving Christ and letting Him be the head of their home. He loved his children and lived a godly example to them. He taught them how to treat a woman by the way he loved and treated their mother. He lead by example by taking his family to church and instilling the Word of God in their home. Lastly, there no greater title than that of granddaddy that he enjoyed. That was his most proud accomplishment. He completely morphed into an amazing little child that connected with his grandkids on their level. He loved them and could not wait to spend time with them. He loved his church. Grace Valley Baptist Church was his home, his family. There’s not one person that at one time or another was not touched by Mike, wether it was at Camp Grace or by him bringing them some chicken noodle soup or some other wonderful food prepared with love and care. His servant’s heart is and will continue to inspire as we wait on the coming of our Lord and Savior. So much like Jesus, touching lives with such love and compassion. Go Mike, and hear those precious words from our Lord to whom you are so worthy, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” We will love you and honor you until we meet again.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Don Neece will be officiating. Interment will be at Cottage Hill Methodist Church Cemetery.