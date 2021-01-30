Increasing Clouds Saturday; Rain Moves In For Saturday Night And Sunday

January 30, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 