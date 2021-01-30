Increasing Clouds Saturday; Rain Moves In For Saturday Night And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.