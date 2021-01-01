First Day of 2021 Starts With Rain, Ends With Some Sunshine

January 1, 2021

Happy New Year!

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast for the first day of 2021:

New Year’s Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

