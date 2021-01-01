First Day of 2021 Starts With Rain, Ends With Some Sunshine

Happy New Year!

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast for the first day of 2021:

New Year’s Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.