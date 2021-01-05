Escambia To Host Bristol Park Area Flooding FEMA Grant Public Meeting

Escambia County will hold a public meeting next week to update progress on the efforts to address flooding in the Bristol Park area.

The county is applying for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to further the county’s acquisition and floodplain restoration initiative in this area. The county is looking to voluntarily acquire properties in the Bristol Park and Ashbury Hills neighborhoods from willing homeowners.

“Unfortunately, the Bristol Park area experienced substantial flooding againduring Hurricane Sally,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “This meeting will provide a venue for homeowners to ask questions and gain additional information about an option that may be available to help them with their individual situation.”

The purpose of the meeting is to further gauge interest of homeowner willingness to participate and to address frequently asked questions and concerns about the grant application.

The meeting will me held at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 11 at the Escambia County Extension Office at 3740 Stefani Road in Cantonment.

After the presentation, homeowners will have the opportunity to ask further questions in small groups or individually, and the county would like to make appointments for these time slots. Residents are asked to contact either Kelli Reddick (kelli.reddick@arcadis.com) or Rob McCracken (rob_mccracken@myescambia.com) prior to the meeting to schedule an appointment, ask questions about the grant application and/or see a pre-application package.

Pictured: Household items piled outside a home in the Bristol Park area that flooded during Hurricane Sally. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.