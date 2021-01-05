Ascension Sacred Heart Opens New COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments. Here’s How To Sign Up Now.

Ascension Sacred Heart plans to hold additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday in Milton and Pensacola for local residents who are age 65 and older.

Both clinics are being organized in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and officials from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The clinics on Thursday are in addition to clinics to be held Wednesday.

The Pensacola clinic will take place in the gym of Olive Baptist Church, 1836 E. Olive Road, Pensacola, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In Santa Rosa County, the vaccination clinic will be located in the basketball gym of Milton Community Center, 5329 Byrom Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Persons without an appointment will not be eligible to get the vaccine.

To schedule a vaccination online, click or tap here. The available times for the Pensacola clinics are listed first, followed by the available slots for the Milton site.

Ascension Sacred Heart does not have enough vaccine yet to meet the great demand for the vaccine in the community, but it will schedule more clinics as Florida’s supply of vaccine continues to grow.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced a new executive order directing that the next priority group for vaccinations in Florida should be persons age 65 and older. The seniors group follows the first priority group, which is healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents an