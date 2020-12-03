Victims Identified In Fatal Triple Shooting In Century; One Suspect Arrested, One On The Run

A Century triple shooting homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Gonzalez as the search continued for a second suspect.

Jaran Britt Myles, 26, was taken into custody at the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road. He was booked into the Escambia County without bond on charges including first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second suspect, Tacorius Cordale Stallworth, 22, is also wanted for first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, and aggravated battery.

RELATED STORY: Myles Was Recently Released From Prison For 2015 Manslaughter

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Alger Road, just off North Century Boulevard.

Arrest reports obtained by NorthEscambia.com offer new insight into the fatal triple shooting:

The victim, Joseph Christopher Smith, was found shot to death outside a shed near the mobile home. Multiple shell casings were found near the body, in the shed and leading away from the body. The inside of the shed had a couch, several chairs, tables and lamp. The items were in a state of disarray with the lamp glass shattered.

Two other adult males, Xavier Demarquese Walker and Lavor Chante Johnson were sitting near the mobile home when deputies arrived; both had been shot. They were transported by Escambia County EMS and Flomaton Medstar ambulance to a Pensacola hospital for treatment.

Walker stated he was seated in his vehicle when three males approached him, pointed guns at him and told him to get out of the vehicle. He said the black males “slapped him down” and put in a gun in face, saying “Don’t say nuthin, don’t make a noise”. Walker told investigators that he told them that he did not have “nuthin”. He told investigators that he recognized “Run-Run”, the street name used by Myles, and Stallworth, but did not recognize the third male.

Walker said the gunmen walked him over to the shed and told him to knock on the door and say “It’s Xa”. Walker stated that when the door opened, the three suspects pushed past him and went inside. Walker said he “freaked out”, the report states, and jumped on the ground where he was shot in the leg by Stallworth.

The suspects took Smith outside the shed before shooting him multiple time because of money, Walker stated.

Johnson told investigators that he was walking back from the store when he was picked up in a vehicle driven by Smith. He said he went inside the shed with Smith when someone knocked on the door and said “it’s Xa”. Smith opened the door, and the three male suspects entered the shed.

The report states Johnson said one of the men pointed a gun directly at his head and then shot him in the leg. They then started shooting in all directions inside the shed, striking Walker in the leg.

One of the suspect said “Where’s the money” to Smith, who replied “Ain’t no money. Johnson stated that the males took Smith outside, and he heard numerous gunshots.

Johnson told deputies that after the males shot Smith, they began celebrating by firing their guns and yelling, “Yeah, we caught that [expletives] slackin” before fleeing the scene.

After receiving a tip Tuesday night, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Myles as he walked out of the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. Deputies gave him loud verbal commands, but he turned and walked back inside the store. The deputies drew their service weapons, entered the store and continued to give loud verbal commands. Myles entered one of the aisles and made movements near products on the shelf before placing his hands and surrendering, an arrest report states.

After and ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, a search produced 24 MDMA pills, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Alprazolam pills and suspected fentanyl.

A firearm was located inside the Liquor Cabinet.

Pictured: Deputies look for evidence at the scene of a of a triple shooting in Century as seen early Tuesday morning on Alger Road. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.