Cantonment Man Facing Domestic Battery and Weapons Charges

January 25, 2026

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges following a domestic disturbance.

Jesse Allen Hudson, 43, was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony battery (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a residence around 4:38 a.m. on January 21. A victim at the scene told deputies that Hudson had charged at her and knocked her to the ground during an argument. Deputies noted the victim had a laceration on her knee.

During the investigation, the victim reported that a rifle and a pistol were missing from the home. Although Hudson denied taking the weapons, deputies located a loaded rifle hidden inside a laundry basket in a trailer on the property. A loaded magazine was also found inside the residence in a basket Hudson claimed as his own, the report states.

Records checks confirmed Hudson is a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set $85,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 