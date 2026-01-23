Police Name Two Suspects In Atmore MLK Day Shooting

The Atmore Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection with a gang-related MLK Day shooting.

The Atmore Police Department Special Response Team, Patrol Division, Narcotics/Vice Division, and Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Division executed a search warrant at 310 Everette Street on Thursday afternoon.

As officers arrived to begin the search, multiple people fled the residence and ran into a wooded area, prompting a manhunt.

Atmore Police said 20-year-old Nathaniel Leon Crenshaw, Jr. (pictured above left) is wanted in connection with the shooting investigation and fleeing from officers during the search warrant. He will face two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, and shooting into an occupied building.

E’monee Demontae Long, 23 (pictured above right), is also wanted in connection with this investigation on the charge of certain persons (felon) forbidden to possess a firearm. Additional charges are expected, according to police.

The Atmore Police Department is actively searching for Crenshaw and Long. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

“These individuals are not believed to be the only subjects involved in this case,” APD said. “Additional arrests and suspect releases are anticipated as the investigation continues.”

MLK Day Shooting

A day of celebration ended in gunfire Monday night as a shooting following an MLK Day block party in Atmore left two people injured and investigators searching for those responsible.

According to the Atmore Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Carver Avenue and Ashley Street at approximately 9:06 p.m. on January 19. The shooting occurred shortly after a day-long “MLK Car Meet and Block Party” had concluded. The event had been widely advertised on social media and drew a large crowd to the area.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene in less than one minute to find that over 30 rounds had been fired. Police confirmed two victims suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a male subject, was reportedly shot while attempting to assist another person to safety. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

