Bratt Elementary School Holds Math And Reading Night (With Gallery)

Bratt Elementary School recently held a “Team Up For Success” Family Night with hands-on reading and math activities for families.

Parents also received a copy of the most recent assessment scores, and a take-home learning packet.

For more photos, click here.

Bratt student leaders led the activity stations and taught their friends how to play the games. Other student leaders welcomed guests, directed families through the building, and served refreshments.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.