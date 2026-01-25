Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Police Detective

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a police detective.

Tamal W. Jenkins, 19, pleaded guilty in federal court for interstate threatening communication with intent to extort.

Court documents state that in July 2025 the Pensacola Police Department arrested suspects in a homicide investigation. Within days of the arrest, one of the Pensacola Police Detectives involved in the investigation received an electronic message making threats against her life for taking a suspect into custody. Law enforcement traced the threatening messages back to a device belonging to Jenkins.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment upon sentencing, which is scheduled for April 14