Century Utility Bills Are Running Late; Here’s What To Know.

Town of Century utility January bills were delayed this month, but customers will still have time to pay without penalties or service disconnects.

Town officials said the delays were due to a meter changeout project by a contractor, in addition to the holidays. The bills were mailed from a service provider in Pensacola on Tuesday and are now arriving in customer mailboxes.

While the current January bills have a due date of January 25, residents will have until February 25 to pay the bills before facing disconnects and penalties. Officials noted that December bills not paid by Monday, January 26 will be subject to disconnect.

Residents who have not received their January bill may call the town at (850) 256-3208 to find their amount due or request that a copy of their bill be emailed. Alternatively, they can stop by the office to pick up a copy of their bill or make a payment.

Pictured: A sample Town of Century utility bill. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.