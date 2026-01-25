It Is Literacy Week At Molino Park Elementary With Family Night, Book Fair

Next week is Literacy Week at Molino Park Elementary School with a book fair, family literacy night and more.

The Scholastic Book Fair continues through January 30. Each student will receive a $6 voucher from the Molino Park Elementary School PTA.

Family Literacy Night will be Thursday, January 29, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. An RSVP is being sent home with students this week and should be returned by Monday, January 26 so that the PTA knows how much pizza to order.

Book Fair proceeds are used to help fund AR celebrations.

File photo.