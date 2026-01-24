All Escambia County, Alabama, High Schools Now In 3A Football Classification

Every high school in Escambia County, Alabama, will be in the same classification beginning with the 2026 season for fall sports.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Friday gave final approval to new classifications, including splitting public and private schools into different classes. Public schools will be Class 1A to 6A, and private schools will be two additional classifications, with the public and private schools playing for separate state championships.

Every public high school in Escambia County, Alabama, will be in Class 3A, with Escambia County High School (Atmore) moving down to 3A**,** as did W.S. Neal, joining Flomaton and T.R. Miller.

Class 3A Region 1 Football

Escambia County High School

Excel High School

Flomaton High School

Jackson High School

Opp High School

T.R. Miller High School

Wilcox Central High School

W.S. Neal High School

Class 3A Area 1 Volleyball

Escambia County High School

Flomaton High School

T.R. Miller High School

W.S. Neal High School

Class 3A Section 1 Cross Country

Beulah High School

Bibb County High School

Booker T. Washington High School, Tuskegee

Excel High School

Flomaton High School

Geneva High School

Hale County High School

Jackson High School

LAMP High School

Opp High School

Tallassee High School

T.R. Miller High School

Wicksburg High School

W.S. Neal High School

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.