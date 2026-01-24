All Escambia County, Alabama, High Schools Now In 3A Football Classification

January 24, 2026

Every high school in Escambia County, Alabama, will be in the same classification beginning with the 2026 season for fall sports.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association on Friday gave final approval to new classifications, including splitting public and private schools into different classes. Public schools will be Class 1A to 6A, and private schools will be two additional classifications, with the public and private schools playing for separate state championships.

Every public high school in Escambia County, Alabama, will be in Class 3A, with Escambia County High School (Atmore) moving down to 3A**,** as did W.S. Neal, joining Flomaton and T.R. Miller.

Class 3A Region 1 Football

  • Escambia County High School
  • Excel High School
  • Flomaton High School
  • Jackson High School
  • Opp High School
  • T.R. Miller High School
  • Wilcox Central High School
  • W.S. Neal High School

Class 3A Area 1 Volleyball

  • Escambia County High School
  • Flomaton High School
  • T.R. Miller High School
  • W.S. Neal High School

Class 3A Section 1 Cross Country

  • Beulah High School
  • Bibb County High School
  • Booker T. Washington High School, Tuskegee
  • Excel High School
  • Flomaton High School
  • Geneva High School
  • Hale County High School
  • Jackson High School
  • LAMP High School
  • Opp High School
  • Tallassee High School
  • T.R. Miller High School
  • Wicksburg High School
  • W.S. Neal High School

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

