EREC Crew Heads North To Help Restore Power For Expected South Carolina Ice Storm

A team from Escambia River Electric Cooperative headed to South Carolina ahead of an impending ice storm.

If needed, the EREC crew will assist Aiken Electric Cooperative with power restoration efforts. According to the National Weather Service, the Aiken area is under and ice storm warning and is expecting significant icing, with power outages and tree damage likely.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.