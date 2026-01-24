Library Winter Book Sale Is Saturday And Sunday

January 24, 2026

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Winter Big Book Sale is going on Saturday and Sunday at the Downtown Library.

The big book sale is for readers of all ages with books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs. Selections cover a wide variety of genres including plenty of family-friendly options.

Sale Highlights:

Saturday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – $7 for a bag of books (bag provided)

Location: Downtown Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola. Admission is free.

Items for Sale: Hardback and softback books (fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, biographies, young adult, children’s), paperbacks, religious, foreign language, travel, crafts, holidays and cooking. Multimedia includes CDs, DVDs, vinyl and audiobooks.

Cash or Credit Cards accepted.

    Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

     