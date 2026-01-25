Extreme Cold Warning: Rain Today; Then A Week Of Frigid Cold

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for the entire North Escambia area.

The Extreme Cold Warning is in effect from midnight Sunday to noon on Monday with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5 degrees expected. An extreme cold watch is in effect for Monday night through Tuesday morning with wind chills as low as 8 degrees.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

An extremely frigid week in ahead, with daytime highs from Monday through the end of the week only in the 30s and 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

A strong cold front is poised to sweep through the region, bringing a soggy Sunday followed by a dramatic plunge in temperatures. Residents should prepare for a 100% chance of rain tomorrow before a bitter chill sets in, with wind cold values dipping into the teens by Monday morning. The early half of the week will remain bright but cold, staying well below seasonal norms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature rising to near 72 by 11am, then falling to around 60 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.