Escambia County Value Adjustment Board Seeks Volunteers

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment.

Members serve a two-year term of office and meet at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Travel is not required. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment to begin serving in February 2026 are asked to submit a resume indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Monday, January 26.

Resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.