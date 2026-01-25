Escambia County Value Adjustment Board Seeks Volunteers
January 25, 2026
The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an at-large appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment.
Members serve a two-year term of office and meet at 8:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Travel is not required. Financial disclosure is required.
Escambia County residents interested in being considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Board of Adjustment to begin serving in February 2026 are asked to submit a resume indicating their desire to serve by close of business on Monday, January 26.
Resumes should be submitted to Rachel Whitmire, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, FL 32505; or emailed to rwhitmire@myescambia.com.
Comments