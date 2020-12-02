Monday’s Century Triple Shooting Homicide Suspect Was Recently Released From Prison For 2015 Manslaughter

A Century triple shooting homicide suspect arrested Tuesday night was just released from prison after serving time for a 2015 shooting death.

Jaran Britt Myles, 26, is charged first degree homicide, home invasion robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused in the shooting of three people Monday night in Century. One man died at the scene on Alger Road.

Myles was released from state prison in March after completing a sentence for a January 2015 shooting in Century. He was to remain on felony probation until 2026, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

At age 21, Myles pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison for manslaughter with a firearm for the January 31, 2015, shooting death of 20-year old Jonathan Ray Wilson on Backwoods Road in Century.

In 2015, a witness told deputies that “Run Run”, later identified as Myles, pulled out a gun and asked him if he was scared of it before taking the magazine out of the weapon and pointing it him. Myles then pulled the trigger of the gun, without the magazine, but it “dry fired”, he said.

The witness said Myles then pointed the gun to Wilson’s head after loading the magazine back into the gun. Wilson then adjusted the height of the gun to his head, “correcting the placement of the gun pointed at him”. The witness said when Wilson let go of the gun, Myles pulled the trigger and shot Wilson in the head.

As a high school sophomore, Myles was a member of the 2012 state champion Northview High School football team and was named “Mr. Versatile” during a team awards banquet.

Pictured: The scene of a January 31, 2015, fatal shooting on Backwoods Road in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.