Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For Murdering Woman, 70, Before Police Chase

An Escambia County man has sentenced to life in prison without parole followed by another consecutive 30 years for murdering a 70-year old woman before a chase that killed one of his accomplanches in 2024.

Terrance Lovelle Gross, Jr. was convicted by a jury of first degree murder, shooting into a building or vehicle, and fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer (siren and lights activated with high speed or reckless driving).

On the evening of June 24, 2024, Gross was one of three defendants who perpetrated a drive-by shooting on Erress Boulevard where Myra Hayes was sitting in her front yard with her family, according to presecutors The shooting covered an entire block of a residential area and Myra Hayes was shot in the neck and later died from her injuries. A family member witnessed a small white car and noticed a black gun extended from the window. Shell casings show there were at least two different firearms used during the shooting.

The white vehicle, which was found to be stolen, was quickly spotted by nearby law enforcement and a chase ensued. This chase was at very high speeds and the defendants crossed into oncoming traffic several times. Several pit maneuvers were performed and finally successful in stopping the defendants as they attempted to cross the bridge into Santa Rosa County.

The three defendants fled the vehicle and then jumped off the bridge and into the water below. Trevion Moton was found deceased under the bridge due to the impact after he jumped. Gross escaped the scene and was later located in a Texas hospital being treated for his injuries from the jump. He was extradited back to Escambia County.

Another defendant, Jaquaris Ethridge is due back in court in late February on a first-degree premeditated murder.