Library Book Sale Today: $7 For A Paper Bag Of Books
January 25, 2026
Sunday is the final day of the Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Winter Big Book Sale at the Downtown Library.
Today is the $7 bag sale — a paper grocery bag of books for just $7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The library is located at 2369 North Spring Street in Pensacola. The sale benefits Friends of the Library projects across Escambia County.
Pictured: Shoppers on Saturday morning at the Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Winter Big Book Sale. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
