Library Book Sale Today: $7 For A Paper Bag Of Books

Sunday is the final day of the Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Winter Big Book Sale at the Downtown Library.

Today is the $7 bag sale — a paper grocery bag of books for just $7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The library is located at 2369 North Spring Street in Pensacola. The sale benefits Friends of the Library projects across Escambia County.

Pictured: Shoppers on Saturday morning at the Friends of the West Florida Public Library 2026 Winter Big Book Sale. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.