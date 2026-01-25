Grant Awarded For $1 Million Traffic Light At Walmart In Atmore

A state grant has been awarded for a traffic signal on Highway 21 at Walmart in Atmore.

The ATRIP-II grant for $914,000 will require a $113,400 local match for a project total of $1,027,400 for the light at 911 North Main Street, which is state Highway 21.

“Since 2019, Alabama generated more than $2 billion, paving the way for 500 vital road and bridge projects in all 67 counties. None of these projects would have happened without the passage of Rebuild Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey during her State of the State address.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

The Walmart traffic signal was the only project awarded in January, in Escambia County. In total, ALDOT announced grant funding for 25 projects totaling just over $40 million.

“Rebuild Alabama continues making generational transportation improvements a reality. I am proud to award funds towards these 25 projects. Our success with Rebuild Alabama will only continue,” said Ivey.

