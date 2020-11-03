Ronald Peebles Sworn In As Atmore Fire Chief

November 3, 2020

Ronald Peebles was sworn in as chief of the Atmore Fire Department Monday afternoon.

Peebles, a resident of Bratt, had served as acting fire chief since July 2015.

He was promoted from captain to acting fire chief after the retirement of then chief Gerry McGhee. Peebles has served with the Atmore Fire Department for about 20 years.

Pictured: Ronald Peebles was sworn in as Atmore fire chief Monday afternoon. He had served as acting chief since 2015. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

