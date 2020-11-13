FEMA Mobile Assistance Centers Will Close Saturday

FEMA mobile registration centers in Escambia County will close permanently at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The State of Florida and FEMA have determined that these centers have satisfied the need for helping Hurricane Sally survivors in the area register for disaster assistance. The centers are located at:

Escambia County Equestrian Center 7750 Mobile Hwy

Brownsville Community Center 320 W. DeSoto St.

Lexington Terrace Community Center 700 S. Old Corry Field Rd

Each center is open 9 a.. until 5 p.m. and offer document scanning.

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov ;

; Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The deadline to register is December 1, 2020.