FEMA Mobile Assistance Centers Now Offer Document Scanning For Applicants

FEMA mobile registration centers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will provide additional services to Hurricane Sally survivors, allowing them to have supporting documents scanned into their records.

Survivors who have been asked by FEMA to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the centers. Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA – they can mail, fax or submit documents online as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter.

FEMA mobile centers offering registration and document scanning are located at:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Equestrian Center

7750 Mobile Highway

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Document scanning: Nov. 2-14

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Gulf Breeze Community Center

800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed Nov. 3 (election polling site)

Document scanning: Nov. 2, Nov. 4-14

Pensacola State College

5988 U.S. 90, Milton, FL

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Document scanning: Nov. 2-14

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov ;

; Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

The deadline to register is Decenber 1.