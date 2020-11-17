Data Shows 72 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

There were 72 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported Monday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 15,190 (+72)

Non-Florida residents: 1,610

Total deaths: 288

Long-term care facility deaths : 132

Current hospitalizations: 86 (-1)

Number of tests last day: 630

Percent positive last day: 8.8%

Percent positive last week: 9.3%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 11,074 (+51)

Cantonment: 1,120 (+7)

Century: 951 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 174

McDavid: 80

Bellview: 21

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 13

Gonzalez: 8

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,614 (+42)

Non-Florida residents: 83

Total deaths: 93

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 399*

Number of tests last day: 230

Percent positive last day: 15.1%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:Edit

Milton: 3.203 (+15)

Gulf Breeze: 982 (+7)

Navarre: 934 (+8)

Pace: 564 (+6)

Jay: 164 (+1)

Bagdad: 13

Florida cases:

Total cases: 889,864

Florida residents: 877,340

Deaths: 17,559

Hospitalizations: 52,019*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.