Tropical Storm Eta Continues On Path Toward The Gulf Of Mexico

November 8, 2020

Northern Gulf Coast residents are once again watching a tropical system that’s headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

ETA will move from the Caribbean, across Cuba and into the southern Gulf by early next week on the way toward the northern Gulf Coast.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the future forecast and potential local impacts.

The latest details on ETA are in the graphics on this page.

  1. David Donaldson on November 7th, 2020 1:40 pm

    Been putting up with this mess for 77 years……….

  2. Just me on November 7th, 2020 11:44 am

    LOL!! If you live in Florida,you have to put up with it!!!!!!I have for 72 years!! :-0

  3. mat on November 7th, 2020 10:29 am

    Coach,
    Please cancel subscription as well.
    Thanks

  4. coach on November 7th, 2020 9:52 am

    I would like to cancel my subscription to the “hurricane-of-the-month” club…





