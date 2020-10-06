Rain Chances Build, Temperatures Rise

For the latest updated on Hurricane Delta, click here.

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County in Florida. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Columbus Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.