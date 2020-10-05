Hurricane Forecast To Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast Late This Week
October 5, 2020
The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting a hurricane approaching the northern Gulf Coast late this week.
The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane. There is much uncertainty about the track and intensity at this time, and residents of Escambia County should continue to monitor the storm.
Now is the time, just in case, to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.
The latest information on the storm is in the graphics on this page.
Tropical Storm Gamma (not the storm pictured or mentioned above) is now in the southern Gulf. It’s expected to say well south of our area and is of no local concern.
Comments
5 Responses to “Hurricane Forecast To Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast Late This Week”
So, if we were affected by Sally, should we be worried about this one too? I cant deal with another one back-to-back…
I feel like I have been here before. A possible hurricane in the northern gulf supposedly headed to New Orleans and the NHC discussion sounds vaguely familiar at this point.
“A mid-to upper-level ridge over the western Atlantic is forecast to build westward over the next few days, which should continue to steer the system WNW to NW over the SE Gulf of Mexico….. After 72 hours, the cyclone is forecast to slow down and turn northward around the western portion of the ridge and a mid- to upper-level trough over the south-central United States. The track guidance is in relatively good agreement during the first 48 to 72 hours, but there is increasing spread thereafter. Users are reminded that the average 4- and 5-day NHC track forecast errors are about 160 to 200 miles…..”
Now I wonder what city is 160 miles east of New Orleans as the crow flies.
Hello scaMska…PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE take your barges just around scenic hwy and under i-10 and up into the river by the power plant…THANK YOU
Someone should tell Skanska.
Time to move all the barges towards the Bay Bridge and then cut them loose from their moorings.