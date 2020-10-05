Hurricane Forecast To Move Toward Northern Gulf Coast Late This Week

The National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting a hurricane approaching the northern Gulf Coast late this week.

The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane. There is much uncertainty about the track and intensity at this time, and residents of Escambia County should continue to monitor the storm.

Now is the time, just in case, to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.

The latest information on the storm is in the graphics on this page.

Tropical Storm Gamma (not the storm pictured or mentioned above) is now in the southern Gulf. It’s expected to say well south of our area and is of no local concern.