New Early Voting Site Will Open In Century For General Election. It’s One Of 10 Across Escambia County.

There will be a new early voting site in Century for the general election.

There will be a total of 10 early voting sites in Escambia County open from Monday, October 19 until Saturday, October 24., including the Century site at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

“Molino was the farthest north location, but folks from the north end had inquired about a site in Century,” Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said. “We looked at it and made the determination to add a site up there.”

He said the courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard was the best location in Century when compared to the other options of city hall and library, both of which have limited space.

The general election early voting locations in Escambia County will be:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Each location will be open form 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., October 19-24.

Voters can also cast their ballot by mail or in person at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Pictured: The Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.