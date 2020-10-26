Mostly Sunny Monday; Showers And Storms Move In Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.