Mostly Sunny Monday; Showers And Storms Move In Tuesday
October 26, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
